UPDATE: 6/23/2023, 4:31 PM

Well folks, it looks like the petition to get Nicki Minaj and family out of their home in California appeared to be the work of a very determined troll.

TMZ initially reported that residents in Nicki’s Hidden Hills neighborhood have launched a petition to have the “Barbie World” rapper and her family removed from the block.

The petition cited that the issue was not with Nicki herself, but rather her husband Kenneth Petty.

As you know, Petty is a registered sex offender after being convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995. He is currently on the tail end of a one-year in-home detention for failing to register as a sex offender when he moved from NY to Cali shortly after marrying Nicki.

Petty recently filed new legal docs on the Megan’s Law website to change his address to the Hidden Hills residence, which Nicki bought back in December.

The petitioner, under the alias “Beverly Bardan,” launched the petition, saying that their presence would diminish home values and create safety concerns.

However, upon further investigation, it appears that the mastermind of the petition was an over-zealous fan of Nicki’s rap rival, Cardi B. TMZ cited tweets posted last December by the Twitter account @CleverlyCardi2 as possible evidence.

TMZ also noted that the same account, in a deleted tweet, admitted that the “Beverly Barden” alias was made up.

When contacted by the news outlet, a representative for the Hidden Hills Community Association says that they were unaware of the petition, or of a “Beverly Barden” living there.

Welp, the Nicki/Cardi wars continue… at least with the fans.

UPDATE: “Petition” To Kick Nicki Minaj Out of Neighborhood Appears To Be A Troll was originally published on hiphopnc.com