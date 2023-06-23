Savage X Fenty, the lingerie brand that changed the game with its all-inclusive products, now has a new leader.

Singer & entrepreneur Rihanna announced on Friday (June 23) that she is stepping down as the CEO of the brand she founded back in 2018. She will be replaced by Hillary Super, former CEO of Anthropologie Group, effective June 26.

However, Riri won’t be completely gone: She will remain at the company as its executive chair.

In a statement to Vogue Business, Rihanna said, “It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years. This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer. I’m so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO — she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In addition to her former role as the global CEO at Anthropologie Group, Super also held leadership roles at several retailers, including Guess and Gap.

“I’m thrilled to join the Savage X Fenty family,” she says. “The brand is a major powerhouse in the lingerie and apparel industry, and its unwavering commitment to celebrating inclusivity and fearlessness is inspiring.”

READ MORE HERE.

Rihanna Steps Down As CEO of Savage X Fenty was originally published on foxync.com