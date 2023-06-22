Washington Wizards Finalizing Chris Paul’s Move To The Golden State Warriors

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

And the movement continues. After Sunday’s breaking news about Bradley Beal going to the Phoenix Suns and Chris Paul coming to Wizards, we know now that DC wasn’t CP3 final destination.

As reported by WOJ, “The Washington Wizards are finalizing a deal to send Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for a package that includes Jordan Poole and future draft assets”. Jordan Poole has played all 4 of his NBA seasons with the Golden State Warriors where he averaged 15.8 points, 3.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Even though Chris Paul never step foot in the NBA as a Wizard, I personally was looking forward to having him a part of team. Outside of his aggressiveness on the court, he was a big supporter for HBCUs and a graduate of my Alma Mater Winston-Salem State University.

As changes continue throughout the league, the Wizards have a lot of room the make a new and exciting team for DC!

