Keyshia Cole Served Curves In A $2,430 ALAÏA Dress At The ‘Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story’ Premiere

Keyshia Cole stepped out for her Lifetime biopic screening premiere, Keyshia Cole: This is My Story, rocking a $2,430 ALAÏA dress that showed off her curvy body. The Love singer showed off her sexy style at the premiere of her Lifetime biopic screening, rocking a sleek ALAÏA dress that did her fit body justice.
The long sleeve, turtleneck dress with ruching detail around the hips and leg area, accentuated Keyshia’s natural curves. She wore the ankle-length dress with matching boots and a diamond heart necklace. Her other accessories included diamond rings and stud earrings. Being the hair chameleon she is, the R&B singer took us back to her closely cropped gold ‘do that perfectly displays her gorgeous face. The star recently did the big chop and debuted a blonde shortcut while posing in Dolce & Gabbana bejeweled underwear.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cshra4cKjfS/
We are excited to see the Keyshia Cole: This is My Story biopic which explores Cole’s childhood trauma, tragedy, and triumph. It is set to air on June 24th on the Lifetime Network. Cole’s biopic follows TLC Forever, Real Love, and Strength Of A Woman, which were all part of the “VOICES OF A LIFETIME” films for Black Music Month.
DON’T MISS…
Lifetime Presents ‘VOICES OF A LIFETIME’ for Black Music Month Honoring TLC, Mary J. Blige and Keyshia Cole
10 Times Keyshia Cole Was A Hair Chameleon
Keyshia Cole And Ashanti Give New Meaning To The Phrase ‘Fashionably Late’
Keyshia Cole Served Curves In A $2,430 ALAÏA Dress At The ‘Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story’ Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Eat It Up: Slutty Vegan’s CEO & Founder Pinky Cole Ties The Knot With Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks CEO Derrick Hayes In Atlanta [Gallery]
-
Anita Baker Drags Babyface & His Fans On Twitter Following Concert Debacle
-
Home Depot Hottie Has Black Men Losing Their Minds
-
Cause Of Death Revealed For Memphis Rapper Gangsta Boo
-
DC Young Fly Delivers An Emotional Eulogy At Ms Jacky Oh’s Funeral
-
B2K's Raz B Recants Rape Allegations Against Former Manager and Cousin Chris Stokes
-
Ray Lewis’ Son, Ray Lewis III, Dies At 28
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023