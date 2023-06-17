Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Taraji P. Henson turned up the heat at the latest premiere of The Perfect Find held over the weekend during the American Black Film Festival in Miami Beach, Florida and had us in a frenzy in her stunning look!

The 52-year-old Empire actress was a site to see when she stepped out in a sultry, sheer dress with a thigh-high slit and donned nothing else underneath the long-sleeved dress besides cross-shaped pasties.The beauty served face and body as she posed on the red carpet with her hair in a high ponytail. She added a pop of color to the all black look by rocking a bright red lip and silver hoop earrings and silver sandals.

Check out the look below.

Henson was also spotted on the carpet posing next to the film’s star and her good friend Gabrielle Union, who also rocked a daring look as she wore a black-and-white turtleneck bodysuit and a sheer, floor-sweeping skirt which showed off her backside as she posed. Check it out below.

Whew, these beauties certainly know how to make a fashion statement! What do you think about these gorgeous ladies’ daring looks? Did they nail it?

DON’T MISS…

Taraji P. Henson And Kate Spade Launch Mental Health Wellness Pods at HBCUs

Taraji P. Henson To Star As Shug Avery In New Film Adaption Of ‘The Color Purple’

Every Fly Look Taraji P. Henson Wore To Host The 2022 BET Awards

Taraji P. Henson Rocks A Sheer Look And Has Us All Talking was originally published on hellobeautiful.com