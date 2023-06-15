The GRAMMYs Announce New 2024 Categories Including “Best African Music Performance”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The Grammys will be live in February of 2024 and there will be a few new additions this time around. The Recording Academy has announced that there will be 3 additional categories added this year; Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album & Best Pop Dance Recording.

“The Recording Academy is proud to announce these latest Category changes to our Awards process. These changes reflect our commitment to actively listen and respond to the feedback from our music community, accurately represent a diverse range of relevant musical genres, and stay aligned with the ever-evolving musical landscape,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. said.

RELATED: Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa

This is extremely exciting for all the amazing music of the African Diaspora (people from around the world that descended from native Africans or people from the continent of Africa). Afrobeats music has expanded from West Africa to worldwide, with artist like Wiz Kid, Burna Boy, Tems, P-Square and so many more, there is at least one Afrobeats song that everybody knows like “Essence” by Wiz Kid and Tems which hit the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Grammys new “Best African Music Performance” will not only recognize Afrobeats artist but all those recordings that utilize unique local expressions from across the African continent. Highlighting regional melodic, harmonic and rhythmic musical traditions. Some of the music genres included in this category will include but is not limited to is; Afrobeat, Afro-fusion, Afro Pop, Afrobeats, Alte, Amapiano, Bongo Flava, Genge, Kizomba, Chimurenga, High Life, Fuji, Kwassa, Ndombolo, Mapouka, Ghanaian Drill, Afro-House, South African Hip-Hop, and Ethio Jazz genres.

Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!

In previous years, these performances would compete in the “Best Global Music Performance” which included acts from all over the world. In February 2022, the winner in that category was “Bayethe” by three South African artists – Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode. Other African artists who have won grammys include;

Burna Boy : 2021 “Best Global Music Album” For ‘Twice As Tall’ (Burna Boy is From Nigeria )

: 2021 “Best Global Music Album” For ‘Twice As Tall’ (Burna Boy is From ) Black Coffee : 2022 “Best Dance/Electronic Music Album” for ‘Subconsciously’ (Black Coffee is from South Africa )

: 2022 “Best Dance/Electronic Music Album” for ‘Subconsciously’ (Black Coffee is from ) Angélique Kidjo : 2022 “Best Global Music Album” For ‘Mother Nature’ (Angélique Kidjo is From Benin )

: 2022 “Best Global Music Album” For ‘Mother Nature’ (Angélique Kidjo is From ) Angélique Kidjo: 2021 “Best World Music Album” For ‘Celia’

Angélique Kidjo: 2015 “Best World Music Album” For ‘Sing’

Angélique Kidjo: 2014 “Best World Music Album” For ‘Eve’

Angélique Kidjo: 2008 “Best Contemporary World Music Album” For ‘Djin Djin’

The Soweto Gospel Choir : 2019 “Best World Music Album” For ‘Freedom’ (The Soweto Gospel Choir is from South Africa )

: 2019 “Best World Music Album” For ‘Freedom’ (The Soweto Gospel Choir is from ) The Soweto Gospel Choir: 2008 “Best Traditional World Music Album” For ‘African Spirit’

The Soweto Gospel Choir: 2007 “Best Traditional World Music Album” For ‘Blessed’

Ladysmith Black Mambazo : 2018 “Best World Music Album” For ‘Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration’ (The group Ladysmith Black Mambazo is from South Africa )

: 2018 “Best World Music Album” For ‘Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration’ (The group Ladysmith Black Mambazo is from ) Ladysmith Black Mambazo: 2014 “Best World Music Album” For ‘Live: Singing For Peace Around The World’

Ladysmith Black Mambazo: 2009 “Best Traditional World Music Album” For ‘Ilembe: Honoring Shaka Zulu’

Ladysmith Black Mambazo: 2005 “Best Traditional World Music Album” For ‘Raise Your Spirit Higher’

Ladysmith Black Mambazo: 1988 “Best Traditional Folk Recording” For ‘Shaka Zulu’

Also See:

Happy World Africa Day! Learn About The 54 Countries of Africa

The World’s Biggest Afrobeats Festival ‘Afro Nation’ Is Coming To Detroit & Lagos, Nigeria!

The GRAMMYs Announce New 2024 Categories Including “Best African Music Performance” was originally published on kysdc.com