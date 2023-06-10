Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, the Harvard-educated mathematician who ran a nearly two-decade-long bombing spree that killed 3 and injured 23, died Saturday (June 10) at 81.

As reported by AP News, the man branded by the FBI as the “Unabomber” died at the federal prison medical center in Butner.

Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson Kristie Breshears confirmed Kaczynski’s death at around 8 am Saturday morning, after being found unresponsive in his prison cell.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Prior to his transfer to Butner, Kaczynski was held in the federal Supermax prison in Florence, CO since he was sentenced to four life sentences plus 30 years for his crime spree in May 1998. He admitted to committing 16 bombings from 1978 to 1995.

In the midst of his spree, his 35,000-word manifesto, “Industrial Society and Its Future,” was published by The Washington Post in September 1995. In it, Kaczynski claimed that modern society and technology were leading to a sense of powerlessness and alienation.

However, the manifesto ultimately led to his capture, as Kaczynski’s brother and sister-in-law recognized his tone and tipped off the FBI. He was captured in April 1996.

Read more at AP NEWS.

‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski Dies In NC Prison Cell was originally published on foxync.com