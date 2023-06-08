Niecy Nash-Betts served a smooth flex at Variety’s TV FYC Fest.
The actress attended the event and sat on the Supporting Actors panel clad in a sleek black and yellow Safiyaa suit. The black two-piece featured flared trousers and a black blazer with a vibrant yellow bow across her bust.
The Reno 911 actress was styled by none other than Wayman + Micah, the dynamic stylists that she works with often. This look was seamless, clean, and the random splash of color took it to the next level.
Nash-Betts covers Variety’s Emmy Extra Edition. In the issue, she talks about her role as Glenda Cleveland, the neighbor of Jeffrey Dahmer.
The publication posted the cover to their page. “#Monster star Niecy Nash-Betts covers Variety’s Emmy Extra Edition.At the link in bio, she tells us how her own personal tragedy helped her embody the character of Glenda Cleveland, the neighbor of Jeffrey Dahmer who first called the police on him. “Her torture lasted long. I didn’t know her pain,” Nash-Betts says. “It almost brings me to tears when I think about it is because I am so grateful that I was a conduit for her voice being heard,” they wrote.
You can read the full story here.
DON’T MISS…
Niecy Nash And Her Daughter Serve Body-Ody-Ody In A TikTok Video
Sherri Shepherd Reflects On Winning An NAACP Image Award With Niecy Nash
Jessica Betts And Niecy Nash Discuss Betts’ Latest Single ‘We Drip,’ Married Life, And More
Niecy Nash-Betts Served A Smooth Flex At Variety’s TV FYC Fest was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
[UPDATE] John Amos Denies Daughter’s Claims of Elder Abuse
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
Additional Details Emerge Regarding ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Star Jacky Oh’s Death
-
Congrats On The Sex: Zion Williamson Shares He’s About To Be A Dad, Moriah Mills Enters The Chat
-
The Hot Spot: Basketball Wives' Brittish Williams Pleads Guilty to 15 Felonies [LISTEN]
-
Jacky Oh, Mother Of DC Young Fly’s Children, Dies Following Plastic Surgery: Report
-
Plastic Surgeon Linked To Jacky Oh Is ‘Liposuction & BBL Specialist’ With Negative Online Reviews
-
Twitter Shuts Down Wild Rumor That Jamie Foxx’s Health Scare Was Caused By COVID-19 Vaccine