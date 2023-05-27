Lizzo honored the late music legend Tina Turner with a show-stopping moment during her recent tour trop in Phoenix earlier this week.
The beauty took to the stage to pay tribute to the music icon with an incredible rendition of Turner’s hit 1969 song, “Proud Mary.”
“As a Black girl in a rock band, I would not exist if it was not for the queen of rock ‘n’ roll,” she said while on stage. “And remember this: There wouldn’t be no rock ‘n’ roll without Tina Turner.”
Then she began to sing the notes from signature track which was of course complete with some incredible Turner-inspired dance moves.
To top off the performance and add to the tribute, Lizzo donned a stunning green, sparkling dress which looked like something straight from Tina’s closet. She wore her hair in a light brown color with soft waves to add to the Tina inspired glam and rocked a bright red lip to set it off.
The 35 year old shared a video of her tribute on Instagram following the performance, simply captioning the post, “FOR TINA”
Check it out below.
Tina Turner died on Wednesday at the age of 83 and Lizzo did an incredible job honoring the late music legend!
Lizzo Paid Tribute To Tina Turner During Her Recent Concert was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
