Shocking Video Shows B2K’s Raz B Breaking Window & Climbing Onto Hospital Roof

Police determined the singer broke a window to gain access to the hospital's roof. There was concern he would jump, so the fire department arrived and placed down mats.

Published on May 26, 2023

Source: Prince Williams / Getty / Raz B

Fans are deeply concerned about the well-being of B2K member Raz B after a shocking video shows the singer trying to escape from a Missouri medical facility. 

TMZ Hip Hop got their hands on video footage of Raz B breaking a window at a Kansas City hospital and climbing on the building’s roof because he didn’t feel safe.

Per TMZ Hip Hop:

The scary incident went down Thursday in Kansas City, the morning after the B2K singer posted a video on Instagram where he repeatedly said he didn’t feel safe.

Raz B claimed to be at a Hilton hotel in Kansas City on Wednesday night, saying he was “fighting to stay alive” and didn’t want to “have this surgery here.” He also posted the address for a Kansas City hospital.

TMZ obtained video showing Raz on a roof of that same hospital … as shocked onlookers watched in horror from a window across the way.

The celebrity gossip website reports law enforcement arrived at Saint Luke’s Hospital at 10:20 AM after being called by off-duty cops and hospital security on Thursday.

Police determined the singer broke a window to gain access to the hospital’s roof. There was concern he would jump, so the fire department arrived and placed down mats.

Law enforcement says a negotiator was on the scene to convince Raz B to return to the building. The hospital medical staff was on hand and waiting to administer treatment.

TMZ Hip Hop says his current condition is unclear, but fans are very concerned about the singer after this latest incident

Raz B’s mental health has been a concern following numerous incidents with his fellow B2K members and domestic violence accusations.

Raz B’s Family Has Issued A Statement

The family and management team of Raz B would like to thank everyone for the outpour of love expressed for him over the past few days. His family and his team are by his side ensuring that he gets the care that he needs. We solicit your continued prayers for him and ask that you respect our privacy as we continue to navigate the days ahead.

Keep Raz B in your thoughts; we hope he gets the help he needs.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

