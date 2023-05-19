Ja Morant Sneakers Scrubbed From Nike Site

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Ja Morant, currently under heavy scrutiny after being caught a second time on camera brandishing a gun, recently released his first signature sneaker with Nike in the Ja 1. A new report reveals that the Ja 1 sneaker was scrubbed from Nike’s app and site, although a new colorway is said to be in existence.

According to a report from Commercial Appeal, a Memphis news publication, the signature Ja Morant sneakers were removed from the Nike website and app, along with no longer being available on sports apparel company Finish Line’s website or app.

The outlet added that the new colorway of the Ja 1 sneakers, titled Hunger, is still available via the SNKRS and Hibbett Sports by way of a raffle. It isn’t known if Nike is backing out of its partnership with the Memphis Grizzlies superstar and unlike the first gun-flashing incident on March 4, the company has yet to make a statement.

This past Sunday, Morant was seen on a friend’s Instagram Live feed listening to Hip-Hop music and then brazenly flashing a gun similar to what occurred in March. During the 2023 Draft Lottery this past Tuesday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed thoughts about Morant’s recent troubles and thought that the electrifying playing was changing his ways.

Ja Morant issued a recent statement apologizing yet again for his actions. The Grizzlies suspended their star from all team activities as the league and team continue to investigate and handle the matter.

