Ari Lennox is currently on the European leg of her age/sex/location tour. Last night she was shocked by a surprise appearance from her Dreamville labelmate J. Cole.
While performing in London on Tuesday, Lennox was halfway through her Cole-assisted Shea Butter Baby before turning and realizing that Cole himself was sharing the stage with her. Lennox immediately put her hand up to cover her mouth as she appeared genuinely surprised. Cole smiled back and then went straight into his verse.
The London crowd was shocked as well, and everyone in attendance ate it up.
While the two certainly exhibit synergy on stage, many are just happy to see Ari Lennox still performing. She’s previously stated on social media that her tour days were coming to an end after admitting that she suffered from aerophobia – the fear of flying.
Here’s to hoping the Dreamville songstress continues to make amazing music and graces many more tour stages before she officially hangs it up!
Watch J. Cole Surprise Ari Lennox at London Show was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
