Where to? Top 20 Summer Travel Destinations for 2023 Unveiled

Top 20 Summer Travel Destinations Unveiled

With summer just around the corner, WalletHub has released its highly anticipated report on the Best Summer Travel Destinations for 2023. Nearly 85% of Americans plan to travel this summer, with 44% taking more than one trip. The study compared 100 metro areas aimed to help travelers plan the perfect summer getaway based on budget- and fun-friendliness factors.

Taking the coveted top spot on the list is Atlanta, GA, closely followed by the tropical paradise of Honolulu, HI, and the bustling capital, Washington, DC.

The list encompasses a diverse range of cities across the United States. It offers something for every type of traveler. From the vibrant streets of New York, NY, and the cultural hub of Chicago, IL, to the sunny shores of Tampa, FL, and the magical theme parks of Orlando, FL, these destinations promise unforgettable experiences for visitors.

Best vs. Worst: Highlights of the Travel Landscape

Apart from the top 20 summer travel destinations, WalletHub‘s report also shed light on several interesting highlights about the summer travel landscape in 2023. Here are some key takeaways:

Flight Insights: According to the study, the average flight to a popular summer destination costs $413 and lasts approximately 4 hours and 13 minutes. Regional Attractions: The Los Angeles metro area emerged as the most attractive summer destination on the West Coast, while the Washington, D.C. metro area claimed the title for the East Coast.

State Showdown: Florida and Texas emerged as winners in terms of top summer destinations, with both states boasting at least two metro areas within the top 15. On the other hand, California had a significant number of metro areas categorized as unpopular summer destinations, making it an interesting contrast among the states. Accommodation Costs: When it comes to accommodation, the Houston metro area had the lowest nightly rate for a three-star hotel room, at just $28. In contrast, Portland held the highest rate, with an average of $254, making it 9.1 times more expensive than Houston.

Top 20 Summer Travel Destinations 1. Atlanta, GA 11. San Antonio, TX 2. Honolulu, HI 12. Salt Lake City, UT 3. Washington, DC 13. Greenville, SC 4. Wichita, KS 14. Austin, TX 5. New York, NY 15. Philadelphia, PA 6. Chicago, IL 16. Oklahoma City, OK 7. Tampa, FL 17. Grand Rapids, MI 8. Orlando, FL 18. El Paso, TX 9. Richmond, VA 19. Los Angeles, CA 10. Springfield, MO 20. Minneapolis, MN

Indianapolis made the list at #81.

