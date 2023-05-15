Naturi Naughton-Lewis shows the power of motherhood with a gorgeous maternity shoot. The actress positioned her bare silhouette in a bunch of power poses that highlighted her perfectly round belly.
In the post, Naughton-Lewis pens a beautiful poem, I AM A MOTHER, that accurately recounts the polarities of motherhood.
“‘I AM A MOTHER’
The further I go, the more I know.
I’ve learned that Motherhood is…
A privilege just as much as it is a sacrifice
It is joy just as much as it is pain
It is leaning in and falling out.
It is peace and it is chaos!
It is a bouquet of laughter dipped in a bucket of tears!
Motherhood is a beautiful mess sometimes
Yet a golden badge of pride always.
It is successes and failures
Supported naked loneliness
It is Darkness and Light.
A sundae swirl of mistakes with “A gut feeling of what is right” on top.
Motherhood is unbreakable love, facing shattering fear, and unconditional commitment against all odds!
Motherhood is a choice! Beyond reason and understanding. It is the craziest and wisest choice of all.
God bless all the mothers who give their blood sweat and tears!
The night sky would be nothing without your stars! Cuz Lord knows this is hard!
I am a Mother… I get better every year.
But even when I’m not my best, I’m still a great mother who will always choose to be here!
#HappyMothersDay #blackmother #Motherhood#ThankYouGodforChoosingMe
Creative director: @touched_by_tiff,” she wrote.
Naughton-Lewis is pregnant with her second child. The Power actress got married last year to her husband Xavier “Two” Lewis. The couple have been celebrating their bundle of joy over the last few months with baby showers in Atlanta and Brooklyn.
Our former cover girl is glowing, and we love this for her!
Naturi Naughton Shows The Beauty Of Motherhood In A Nude Maternity Shoot was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
