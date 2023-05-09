New ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Trailer Teases Cameos From Tobey McGuire, Andrew Garfield & Tom Holland

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Wait, are we going to finally get ALL the Spider-Man actors in one single film together?

No, we’re not talking about Spider-Man: No Way Home, we’re talking about Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse as the latest trailer teases some voice over work from Tobey McGuire (OG Spider-Man), Andrew Garfield (Overlooked Spider-Man), and Tom Holland (Zendaya’s Boyfriend Spider-Man). In the minds of fans it’s only right that the three live-action Spider-Men finally get familiar with the lone Black Spider-Man, Miles Morales (Shamiek Moore) even if it’s only in animated form.

In the 30-second clip to the upcoming Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, we hear McGruire, Garfield and Zendaya’s man (we love ya, Tommy), speak about the hardships that come with being a Spider-Man from previous films before Moore gives his own assertion on the matter saying “Anyone can wear the mask… but how you wear it, that’s what matters.”

While Sony has been mum on the possibility of McGuire, Garfield or Holland actually do some voice over work in Across The Spider-Verse, after the Into The Spider-Verse released, the writers did say they wanted Tobey McGuire to take on the voice of OG Spider-Man (that gig went to Chris Pine), but didn’t think he’d be interested in reprising his iconic role. Then years later we got No Way Home and all of a sudden, maybe he wouldn’t be so opposed to returning to the Marvel universe even in animated form. As for Andrew Garfield, y’all know he’s itching to be Spidey in anyway he can and surely wouldn’t turn down a check these days. Tom Holland, he seems like he’d be down for it.

Guess we’ll have to wait till June 2nd to find out if any of the three or all three make guest cameos but until then check out the quick spot below and let us know if you think they’ll surprise fans with some voice over work in the comments section below.

