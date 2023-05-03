Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations are in order for Chanel Iman and her boyfriend, Davon Godchaux, who just announced the model is pregnant with her third child.

In a shared Instagram post the couple announced the good news, dressed in all-white.

“Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one ,”they wrote.

The comment section was filled with love and well wishes for the beautiful couple, but the best comment was from the dotting father. “My love my everything! Soon to be mine forever ,” he wrote.

In another image, Godchaux lovingly kissed Iman’s pronounced baby bump. The carousel of images show the couple’s undeniable chemistry, and they prove

This is Iman’s third child and the New England Patriot’s second. He has a 7-year-old from a previous relationship, and the supermodel has two daughters with her ex-husband Sterling Shepard. Iman and Shepard filed for divorce in June of 2021. Godchaux and the 32-year-old model made their relationship official via social media a little under a year later in April 2022.

The beautiful blended family is growing, as we love this for them. A huge congratulations to them both!

Chanel Iman And Boyfriend Davon Godchaux Are Expecting Their First Child Together was originally published on hellobeautiful.com