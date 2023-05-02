James Gunn Says Black ‘Superman’ Film Might Still Happen, But Won’t Be Part of Main DCU

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

For a while now it’s been rumored that J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates were on the verge of bringing about the first Black Superman to the silver screen, But apparently Black Supes will have no place in James Gunn main DC Universe.

According to The Verge, the new head honcho of the DC film universe told i09 that “if” Abrams and Coates Black Superman film is ever made (no guarantee it will be), it will be taking place in an Elseworld of the DC multiverse as does Todd Philips The Joker and Matt Reeves The Batman. This isn’t too surprising as Gunn himself is set to write and direct Superman: Legacy, which will of course be the Man of Steel of the main DC Universe he’s going to be establishing going forward.

Reports the Verge:

“I know that Chantal Nong, who is the executive on that project, is extremely excited about it,” Gunn said. “So if it comes in and it’s great, which I haven’t read the script, and if the timing is right, that could absolutely happen. That’s totally unrelated. It would be an Elseworlds tale like Joker.” Gunn’s “if”s and the fact that he hasn’t read the script yet don’t exactly inspire the most confidence that there’s real momentum behind the Black Superman film coming together. But his explicitly name-dropping the “Elseworlds” imprint — DC’s comics set in far-flung continuities and realities — at a time when the studio’s going all in on the multiverse by way of The Flash feels noteworthy because of what it could port for DC Studios’ going forward. Well, at least he didn’t completely pull the plug on the project like he did with Man of Steel 2, Wonder Woman 3, Black Adam 2, and basically everything else other than The Flash. Good thing he didn’t dead it either cause the last thing James Gunn wants to do is run afoul of the Black community. Just sayin.’ That being said, as much as we would love to see a Black Superman film at some point and we would also like to see him lead a Justice League at some point as well and it’s not looking like that’ll be the case. Black Superman might be the only superhero in his own world when it’s all said and done. What do y’all think of James Gunn plans for a possible Black Superman film? Let us know in the comment section below.

