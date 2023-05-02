Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

One of Marvel’s highly anticipated “Phase 5” films has got an another update.

This time, they may have gotten it right.

Marvel Studios’ Blade has had a bit of an developmental issue since being announced back at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Last November, Mahershala Ali and the crew were going to start shooting in Atlanta with appointed director Bassam Tariq at the helm. Before the greenscreen was even used, Bassam Tariq withdrew himself as director after years of development. Reports say the issue was in the constant changing in the production schedule. Nonetheless, Tariq will still be accredited with being an executive producer on the film.

So naturally, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige pushed to find a replacement.

The studio added director Yann Demange after his time in the chair during HBO’s Lovecraft Country. Demange has been working with a script written by Michael Starrbury, who earned an Emmy nomination for writing an episode of Ava DuVernay’s drama, When They See Us. This script is the latest version in a production that has undergone several rounds of script rewrites.

Now, the film has taken another turn in the process and Nic Pizzolatto is the latest writer to join.

Nic Pizzolatto has worked with Mahershala Ali in the past. As the creator of True Detective, Pizzolatto got to witness Mahershala’s greatness in HBO’s True Detective season three. The chemistry is there and has already been at work with Starrbury’s script. Pizzolatto will also be able to work with announced cast members Delroy Lindo, Aaron Pierre and Mia Goth.

Marvel has set a release date of Sept. 6, 2024 for Blade. Hopefully our favorite vampire slayer brings the pain.

For more news head to rnbphilly.com.

Marvel’s Blade Brings Mahershala Ali a Familiar Friend was originally published on rnbphilly.com