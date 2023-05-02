Style & Fashion

Pharrell X Louis Vuitton Release “Something In The Water” Capsule

Virginia is for lovers of luxury.

Published on May 2, 2023

LOUIS VUITTON SOMETHING IN THE WATER FESTIVAL CAPSULE

Source: LOUIS VUITTON / Louis Vuitton

Pharrell Williams is elevating his music outing to new levels. He has just released a Something in the Water festival Louis Vuitton capsule.

As spotted on Hypebeast, the Neptunes producer is back in his designer bag; literally. Last week, he announced a new limited-edition drop in honor of his growing VA-based concert series. Included in the capsule are several signature items from the French luxury fashion house but with branding that calls out both the festival and his hometown specifically. First up we get the VA Is For Lovers Printed Hoodie. This piece is made of 100% black cotton felpa and features the Louis Vuitton logo on the left chest and “Virginia is for Lovers” written on the back with a playful twist on the letter V in Virginia and the LV symbol.

LOUIS VUITTON SOMETHING IN THE WATER FESTIVAL CAPSULE

Source: LOUIS VUITTON / Louis Vuitton

We also get the Embroidered Denim Jacket which features Damier Distorted monogramming throughout in a blue shaded jacquard print. This piece sticks to the classic build of a denim jacket with two front button pockets at the chest; two pockets at the side and buttoned collars at the sleeves. Additionally, we get “Virginia is for Lovers” branding on the back but here in a red script font.

SITW was hosted on April 28 through April 30 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Ticketholders enjoyed performances from the likes of Pharrell, Busta Rhymes, Diddy, A$AP Rocky, De La Soul, Lil Yachty and more. The Something in the Water Louis Vuitton capsule is available now and can be shopped here with prices ranging from $860 to $3,050.

LOUIS VUITTON SOMETHING IN THE WATER FESTIVAL CAPSULE

Source: LOUIS VUITTON / Louis Vuitton

Pharrell X Louis Vuitton Release "Something In The Water" Capsule

