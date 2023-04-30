Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Latto has gotten candid about plastic surgery alongside her sister Brooklyn Nikole in another episode of Latto’s Apple Music’s “777 Radio show.”

In the episode which premiered last week, the sisters opened up about their family dynamics while speaking about uplifting women in the music industry. The rapper also shared her plastic surgery experience, explaining, “You know, I got a little work done on my body, whatever,” to which her sister then responded, “A lot of people don’t even know that because you just look so good.”

Latto then replied with, “Because a bi**h be looking natural. Because this one thing about it, if you going to do it, do it right. I’m going to do it right. I did it right. For a girl who have little tweaky tweaks, I be on your case about not touching nothing.”

Although Latto did admit to getting some work done, she made it clear that she’s never received butt implants and encouraged young women to love their natural bodies. She continued, “I’m telling you. To all the young girls listening, all the women listening right now. I’m telling you from someone who’s been there, done it. Find peace within your natural state. Because you’re going to find a flaw and another flaw and another flaw and another flaw. Surgery, any of that stuff is not a permanent fix.”

She ended her inspirational speech with, “Just find peace within yourself. Whatever you want to do, do that.”

Check out Latto’s latest 777 Radio episode below.

Latto Opens Up About Plastic Surgery And Encourages Girls To Love Their Natural Bodies was originally published on hellobeautiful.com