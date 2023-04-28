‘Harsh Reality’ Gets Candid On Reality TV Star Pay

On the second episode of Harsh Reality, the show’s hosts—rapper Yung Joc and Jessie Woo continue their conversation with reality stars Tammy Rivera and London “DEELISHIS” Charles. The conversation about how much, or how little they got paid per episode for the world to witness their behavior will surely raise eyebrows.

Jessie recalled doing one season of Love & Hip Hop: Miami and being confused when a cast member next to her said the $1200 she was getting per episode wasn’t worth it. The host was shocked since she herself felt a ways about getting $5000 per episode. Then Deelish dropped a bomb.

“While you guys were upset, I made $1200 total for the entire 10-episode season of ‘Flavor Of Love’,” said Deelishis.”And I won the show. And that was the highest check.”

Say what now? Deelishis noted that she has made millions since then, but damn.

See more about Tammy and Deelishis’ (and Joc and Jessie’s) takes on getting exploited, dating under public scrutiny and more reality TV affects on their lives in the episode above.

