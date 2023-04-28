7th Grader Saves the Day When His School Bus Driver Loses Consciousness Behind the Wheel [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

A seventh grader out of Michigan is being called a hero for safely stopping a school bus after the driver loses consciousness behind the wheel.

It was reported that the driver was “experiencing some dizziness” Wednesday afternoon. At 2:59pm, a call was made to inform “homebase” and let them know that she needed to pull over (per company protocol). She then lost consciousness immediately after.

That’s when the student sprung into action!

Dillion Reeves, a Lois E. Carter middle schooler from Warren, MI, can be seen grabbing the steering wheel and hitting the breaks. After bringing the bus to a halt, he instructs the other students to “call 9-1-1 now!”.

Reeve’s parents rave about his progress this school year. His mother says that he improved socially and academically, and that the video “warms her heart”.

“I don’t know that it could have gone any better, and when you have an anchor like Dylan taking care of business on the bus, it really and truly was a good day for us,” Superintendent Robert D. Livernois said in a news conference.

Thanks to his quick thinking, there were no injuries to students or the bus driver.

