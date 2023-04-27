After wrapping up the first half of her North American Special Tour last fall, Houston’s own Birthday Girl Lizzo is back on the road!
Lizzo kicked off the second half of the Special Tour this month and she’s making her way across the country, hitting the stage in cities including Chicago, Cleveland & Baltimore. Lizzo caught up with the Good Morning H-Town Crew to talk about her rise to stardom, her hit song “Special, plus her real-life friendship with fellow artist SZA.
Check out the interview below
Happy Birthday Lizzo! The Houston Diva Talks New Music, Love Life + More was originally published on theboxhouston.com
