Sony Teases ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,’ ‘Kraven the Hunter,’ & ‘Bad Boys 4’ Teased At Sony’s Opening Night At Cinemacon

It’s Cinemacon time, and to kick things off, Sony showed off its slate of upcoming films.

Cinemacon is underway in Las Vegas, and Sony came through with some updates on a bevy of its highly-anticipated movies.

We already reported on the upcoming sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife and The Equalizer 3, but those were not the only films Sony has up its sleeve.

Kraven the Hunter

For those who have forgotten, Sony still owns the rights to Spider-Man despite his exploits in the MCU. The studio is still actively building out its cinematic universe around the web-slinger and his villain, despite how awful you thought the Venom and Morbius films were.

Another famous Spidey villain getting his feature-length film is Kraven the Hunter. The film’s star, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who played Quicksilver in the MCU, addressed the crowd in a prerecorded message IGN reports revealing that Kraven the Hunter will be the first R-rated Marvel movie for Sony.

A roughly 2-minute teaser trailer was shown, and in it, Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven is performing some gruesome kills. Russell Crowe is in the film and will play the father of Sergei Kravinoff. It was also revealed The Rhino is the antagonist in the film, and in a clip, Alessandro Nivola, who is playing the villain in the movie, skin can be seen changing into rhino skin.

The trailer also featured a brief shot of Sergei holding up his signature fur costume that Kraven wears in the comic books.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Attendees saw 14 minutes of the highly-anticipated animated sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Per IGN, the footage showed a grounded Miles Morales defying his parents’ orders to stay in his room to hang out with Gwen Stacy, aka Spider-Gwen.

The two young heroes swing through Brooklyn before stopping and talking about saving dimensions from collapsing, the possibility of dating each other, and how dangerous that could be for the both of them.

The footage ends with Gwen and Miles at a festival, with Gwen leaving and Mile’s mother showing up to comfort her son, giving him confidence and support for his next mission.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2.

Bad Boys 4

We knew Bad Boys 4 was on the way, and now we know the film is currently in production. Will Smith and his co-star Martin Lawrence appeared a Cinemacon virtually from the film set.

Lawrence told the audience the film was in its fourth week of shooting, with Smith adding he was “hyped” and “excited” about what he and the rest of the crew have been working on.

Of course, Lawrence threw in some comedy relief, adding, “glad they weren’t there because they’re being paid to be on set.”

You can read up on the other films discussed during the event by heading here.

—

Photo: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

