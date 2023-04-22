Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Marsai Martin is beyond stunning!

The teenage Black-ish actress was spotted on Instagram modeling in a high fashion photo shoot and she is all glammed up and fabulous!

In her shoot, Marsai stood in front of a blue backdrop and modeled a white Von Dutch cropped ribbed tank top and jeans from Haus 5.9 which featured blue feathers at the hem and rhinestones around the pocket. She also wore a blue bralette underneath the white crop top and a belly chain to add to the overall astechit.

The Fantasy Football actress wore her brown and blonde ombre colored hair in big curls with a side part to frame the sides of her face. She also added a few accessories to match the fit. Her makeup was also flawless as she wore a nude lip to make the look pop.

The young beauty was spotted on photographer Jacob Webster’s Instagram profile, serving face and fashion goals in her 2000s inspired fit.

Check it out below.

It looks like Marsai is already coming for the crown in the fashion and beauty world because she completely slays it every time. From her hair, to her glam, to the fit and her poses, she looks incredible and we can’t wait to see her slay more photo shoots!

Beauties, what do you think about Marsai’s latest look? Did she nail it?

Marsai Martin Posed For The Girls In Von Dutch For A Recent Photoshoot was originally published on hellobeautiful.com