Porsha Williams Is Pretty In Pink In Her Latest IG Reel

Porsha Williams was spotted showing off her incredible style on Instagram over the weekend and just gave us fashion goals with her latest post.

Taking to the platform, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a stunning Instagram Reel of herself modeling a slinky pink slip dress that fit her like a glove. The effortless slay looked perfect on her and featured a deep v neckline and ruffles along the front of the dress. Although the dress was loose fitting, Porsha was still able to show off her curvy frame through the silhouette.

She paired the look with see through slide in heels and a soft pink bag to add to the feminine look.. Porsha accessorized the look with minimal jewelry, only rocking stud earrings in her ears, nd wore her in loose curls with a side part and slicked edges.

The beauty shared an IG video of herself as strutted her stuff as her hair flowed in the breeze.

“Y’all know hubby did his thing lol ” she captioned the video before tagging her hubby, Simon Guobadia as her personal photographer.

Check it out below.

The reality show queen is certainly living it up and is always sure to serve a LEWK in the process.

We’re just loving this pink look on Porsha and can’t get enough of her incredible style! Beauties, what do you think about the star’s latest spring time slay? Did she nail it?

