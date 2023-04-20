‘Confrontational, Destructive’ Protests Erupt in Akron Over Jayland Walker

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Pray for Akron.

Many Akron businesses were damaged last night after protests turned destructive in the middle of the night. The protests were in objection to the decision to not criminally charge any of the eight Akron police officers involved in the shooting death of Jayland Walker.

FOX 8 reports that the “confrontational, destructive” portion of the protesting began around 11 p.m. when the windows of several restaurants were damaged. This reportedly began after police broke up a group for throwing bottles at the officers. Some of businesses are Wally Waffle, Irie Jamaican Kitchen and Chipotle in

No Charges For Cops Involved in Shooting Death of Jayland Walker

The initial gatherings began around 6 p.m.

From FOX 8:

The demonstration continued to grow until around 8 p.m., when tensions began to rise and police moved in. This was in the area of Copley Road and East Avenue.

The city says officers reported having bottles thrown at them and began ordering protesters to leave the streets.

About half an hour later, police declared it an unlawful assembly and deployed what appeared to be some type of chemical spray from both handheld canisters and grenades rolling along the road, breaking up the protest.

To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].

Protesters have gathered for days in Akron since the Jayland Walker decision was made public. A handful of arrests have been made.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

