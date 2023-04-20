Adrienne Bailon-Houghton: Cleaning Helps Me Feel A Sense Of Control During Chaos

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

As a new mother balancing a new gig on a nationally syndicated television network, it can be hard to achieve a sense of peace when the world around you feels like it is spinning off its axis. For Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, making it look easy is natural for her thanks to her style, grace, and effervescence, but what about those days when you have to pivot to the home base duties of cleaning, organizing, and keeping a presentable home?

Recently, the former The Real talk show host and artist partnered with household lifestyle brand Bounty for the launch of their new paper towels. With its new proprietary microstructure, the brand’s newest innovative paper towel serves as a triple threat with its superior structure, flexible strength, and optimized fluid efficiencies.

As a new mom, wife, and self-proclaimed cleaning procrastinator, Bailon-Houghton was totally on board to bring the partnership to life while welcoming the new product into her daily cleaning routines.

While a few of us of the same denomination believe that we have a long way to go before we’re deemed anywhere close to “God-like,” the devout Christian and God-fearing singer explained to HelloBeautiful her thoughts on the old-time phrase, “Cleanliness is next to godliness.”

“I am here for it, and I feel a lot of us are not very close to godliness, so it all makes sense,” the former The Real host told HelloBeautiful via Zoom. “The reality is that cleaning is usually not people’s favorite chore to do, favorite activity to do, but it’s got to get done. So for me, I think there is nothing more calming or helps me with my mental health even than feeling like my home is clean and organized. Nothing helps me get better sleep than when I go to sleep. I’m like, oh my gosh, the house is an order. The peace that brings me is only close to the peace that God can give so I understand, I’m into it.”

According to a survey conducted by Bounty adjacent to its new product launch, nearly one-fifth of Americans say cleaning is overwhelming and they just can’t bring themselves to do it. In comparison to the rest of the 39-year-old’s generation, 58% of Millennial procrastinators have deep cleaning tasks they’ve been avoiding for months, but she finds peace in a place where she can sit in her home and reaps the benefits of a clean home. After all, your home is a reflection of your mind, right?

Bailon-Houghton added, “I feel like there is so much chaos going on inside of my brain, always thinking about what’s going on with my businesses, with work, being a mom, being a wife, and all of that. Then to come home and feel that chaos in your home in a place that should be your place of peace and comfort – there is nothing worse than that.” She continued to explain how her son Ever James Bailon-Houghton, who she welcomed with her husband and gospel music icon Israel Houghton, is beginning to crawl, grabbing things and putting things in his mouth. Needless to say, keeping a clean home as a means of safety for her child is a top priority while he begins to grow before her eyes.

“I always say there’s a lot that I can’t control, but the things that I can, I want to make sure that they’re helping me, that your home should feel like a safe haven. Keeping things clean is a must.”

Throughout her years in the public eye, Bailon-Houghton has lived lives as a singer, actress, daytime television host, mother, wife, girlfriend, and so much more. But how does she manage to maintain balance, and what is the key piece of advice she always remembers when getting her own sh-t together? First thing first – avoid procrastination.

“Get things done while the mess is smaller because all that’s going to happen is that it is going to get bigger and bigger and bigger, and you’re going to have a bigger mess to clean,” Bailon-Houghton advised. She shared a piece of advice that her mother always shared with her, which was to clean as you cook and to also clean as you go while you’re hosting a party to avoid larger messes that can accumulate by the time your function is over.

Bailon-Houghton continued, “There’s something really fun about making cleaning feel like something that feels a little bit more fun, whether it’s like a challenge you create for yourself.” Whether she turns cleaning her room into an opportunity to film a reel for Instagram content or creating her very own dance party of one with a bomb playlist, she does what she can to make a chore feel more like a fun activity to let loose and enjoy.

“I put my favorite song at the very end, and when that song plays, it’s like, yes, it is done. I feel accomplished. I feel like there’s nothing more satisfying.”

RELATED STORIES:

Adrienne Bailon Slayed The Daytime Emmys In this Gorgeous Walter Collection Gown

Here’s What Happened When Tamar Braxton & Adrienne Bailon Finally Spoke After 9 Months

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton: Cleaning Helps Me Feel A Sense Of Control During Chaos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com