Nike To Bring Back “Galaxy” Air Foamposite One In 2024

Before sneakerbots were the monster that that they are today, the 2012 release of the Nike Air Foamposite One Galaxy had sneakerheads putting in that footwork and lining up and camping out in front of Foot Lockers across America in hopes of getting their hands on a pair of the coveted grails.

Now after almost 12 years of keeping the classic silhouette in the vault, Nike is set to bring back the Galaxy Foams and though the popularity of the Foamposites have basically fallen off a cliff, you can expect this to be as hard a copp as it was when it originally dropped more than a decade ago. Yesterday well-respected sneaker aficionado and news breaker @zsneakerheadz revealed that the colorway that took the Foamposite to a whole other level is set to return in 2024 and you can bet your bottom dollar that sneakerbotters are readying their merchandise eating algorithms as we speak for this highly-anciticipated release.

These. Go. Hard.

Knowing Nike these will more than likely be a part of a Foamposite reintroduction and we’ll probably see a few other classic Foamposite colorways return alongside these coveted kicks (probably not the Yeezy colorway though).

No word on when Nike is expected to release these but we wouldn’t be surprised if they saved these for the holiday season of 2024. Thanksgiving? Black Friday? Christmas? We don’t know but we do know that we’ll be trying to land a pair even if it means camping outside of Foot Locker old school style.

Will you be looking forward to the release of the Galaxy Foamposite come next year? Let us know in the comments section below.

