Lil Durk Donates $350k To Students At Howard University

Lil Durk Lil Durk and Amazon Music are collaborating in providing two Chicago students with a $50,000 scholarships each to attend Howard University. The two winners were announced during his performance at HU’s Spring 2023 YardFest.
The two students were chosen from a group of 20 who took part in Lil Durk’s Neighborhood Heroes HBCU College & Career Readiness Cohort Program. In addition to that, the Chicago native will contribute $250,000 to Howard’s Graduation Retention Access to Continued Excellence Grant aka the GRACE Grant, a program designed to assist students in need of tuition assistance. See more about the GRACE Grant in the video below.
