One of the premier sport utility vehicles has just received an upgrade. Masonry has revealed its take on the Land Rover Range Rover.

As spotted on Hypebeast, the firm unveiled its newest addition to the automobile category. This week they pulled the curtains back on their version of the luxury SUV. As expected, this edition features several points of difference compared to the stock model. The Masonry Range Rover is billed as having unique ventilation vents made of carbon fiber, 24-inch size light alloy rims and a wider body. We also get opportunities to customize the interior with premium leather and your choice of seam colors. In terms of performance, the Masonry Range Rover rides out at 62 miles per hour in about 4.2 seconds. Additionally, it is powered by a V8 and produces 620 horsepower.

Mansory is a luxury car modification firm based in Brand, Germany. Besides luxury cars, they also work on supercars, luxury SUVs and custom bikes. The company was founded in 1989 by Iranian-British tuner Kourosh Mansory. His Munich-based workshop focused on modifications for British brands such as Rolls-Royce and Italian brands such as Ferrari. By mid-2001, the company had grown out of its Munich workshop and moved to headquarters in Fichtelgebirge. The company currently operates out of a workshop in Brand, Germany.

“MANSORY offers a completely new developed refinement programme for all variants of the new Range Rover, which covers four main areas of customization: DESIGN / WHEELS / INTERIOR / PERFORMANCE,” reads the Instagram caption.

You can read more about the Masonry Range Rover here.

Masonry Gives The Range Rover The Wide Body Treatment, Premium Leather Updates & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com