Rickey Smiley’s Birthday Beach Blowout Frequently Asked Questions

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the 2023 Rickey Smiley’s Birthday Beach Blowout?

A: RELAXATION / CELEBRATION / INSPIRATION

Prepare for a trip of a lifetime for Rickey Smiley’s Birthday Beach Blowout 2023. This year we are taking over the luxurious Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort from August 11-13, 2023. The Hilton Daytona offers sophisticated comfort and amenities that are full of adventure and delight.

Q: When is the 2023 Rickey Smiley’s Birthday Beach Blowout?

A: August 11, 2023 – August 13, 2023

Q: Where will the 2023 Rickey Smiley’s Birthday Beach Blowout be located?

The Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort is the official host hotel

100 N Atlantic Ave.

Daytona Beach, Florida, 32118

Q: How do I make reservations?

A: CLICK HERE TO BOOK YOUR PACKAGE or call our travel representatives at 214-495-1963 for questions and more details.

Q: What forms of payment will be accepted?

A: For registration, we accept all major credit cards and Uplift (For those eligible – Book Now / Pay Later)

Q: What is included in the 2023 Rickey Smiley’s Birthday Beach Blowout Package?

A: • One (1) guest room for three (3) nights at the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort

• Admission to the Birthday Beach Blowout daily activities and evening functions for each guest

• Select meals for each guest

Q: What is not included in the 2023 Rickey Smiley’s Birthday Beach Blowout Package?

A: • Airfare or transportation from your home to Daytona Beach, Florida

• Meals or snacks other than those listed as included in the package

• Merchandise

• Hotel incidentals and purchases

• Trip interruption insurance

Q: Are tips or gratuities included in my package?

A: You do not have to tip on meals and services at Rickey Smiley-themed events on the host property. But please use your own discretion with other meals and activities that are not part of your package, as those tips and gratuities are not included.

Q: Are minors welcome to this event?

A: Rickey says, Absolutely NOT!

Q: Are there accommodations for guests with special needs?

A: Yes. Please inquire at the time of booking or at any time by calling the reservation line at 214-495-1963.

Q: Want to know more about the Resort?

A: Click HERE and go to Hilton Daytona Beach Resort to learn more.

Q: What dining options are available?

A: Included in your package are select meals. The host resort offers a full array of room service, quick service, and fine dining options. CLICK HERE to learn more about dining at the Hilton Daytona Beach Resort

Where can I find more information?

For additional information about Reach Media Inc., the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, or the Rickey Smiley’s Birthday Beach Blowout, contact us by phone at 214-495-1963 or visit BlackAmericaWeb.com, Rickeysmileymorningshow.com / Rickeysmileybbb.com