FBI Warns Travelers: Don’t Use Public Phone Charging Stations At The Airport

Summer will be here before we know it, which means millions of Americans are getting their travel plans together.

But according to a warning from the FBI, it’s better to arrive at your local airport with your phone fully charged along with a backup battery, as tech-savvy thieves are using phone charging stations to hack mobile devices.

“Juice jacking” is a scam that involves putting malware or monitoring software into a public USB port. That gives scammers the ability to steal data off a phone when it plugs in. It could include passwords, addresses, and banking information. Victims could even have their phones locked through the software.

