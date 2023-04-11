Summer will be here before we know it, which means millions of Americans are getting their travel plans together.
RELATED: Woman Who Ran Fake Vaccination Card Scam Charges With 2 Felonies
RELATED: Con Man Used Chance The Rapper’s Name In Digital Scam
But according to a warning from the FBI, it’s better to arrive at your local airport with your phone fully charged along with a backup battery, as tech-savvy thieves are using phone charging stations to hack mobile devices.
“Juice jacking” is a scam that involves putting malware or monitoring software into a public USB port. That gives scammers the ability to steal data off a phone when it plugs in. It could include passwords, addresses, and banking information. Victims could even have their phones locked through the software.
FBI Warns Travelers: Don’t Use Public Phone Charging Stations At The Airport was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Unexpected Interviews with LaTocha, Rocky, and Kandi Get Heated
-
Gary's Tea: Tokyo Toni Says She Will "Marvin Gaye" Her Daughter: Angela Responds
-
Rickey Smiley Commends Reginae Carter for "Setting The Record Straight" [AUDIO]
-
Andrew Wiggins’ Father’s ‘Serious Medical Situation’ Reportedly Led To His NBA Absence, Twitter Shows Love
-
Blac Chyna Defends Tamron Hall Amid ‘Messy’ Accusations: ‘She Understood The Assignment’
-
Rapper BTB Savage Killed In Houston Hours After Mocking Slain Man Online
-
Jonathan Majors’ Lawyer Releases Text Messages From Alleged Assault Victim, Twitter Has Thoughts
-
St. Louis, Cleveland Among Most Dangerous City in America