Celebrate National Pet Day With A Glass Of Rascal Wines

Tomorrow (April 11) is National Pet Day and pet lovers around the country will no doubt continue showing love to their bonus family members in a variety of ways. Rascal Wines, a rising brand out of the Pacific Northwest, devotes some of its sales toward supporting various animal welfare organizations and are offering a select range of wines pet lovers can raise a glass with.

National Pet Day was first established in 2006 by Colleen Paige, an animal welfare campaign manager. Rascal Wines, founded by winemaker Julia Catrall, also a dog lover, pledges that a portion of Rascal Wines sales goes towards supporting The Humane Society of America.

The organization’s logo appears on bottles of Rascal Wines, alongside an image of a dog. At the end of 2022, Rascal donated more than $100,000 to the Humane Society, which then trickled down those funds to local shelters around the nation.

“Some 64% of wine drinkers own dogs and Rascal shares the values of these consumers,” reads a brief statement from the minds at Rascal.

Racal Wines offer a Pinot Noir, a Rosé, and a Chardonnay. The bottles are priced at a suggested range of $10 to $15 dollars per bottle and the grapes are grown in Oregon’s Willamette Valley region.

To learn more about Rascal Wines, click here.

