Flo Rida’s Son Taken to ICU After Falling From Apartment Window

Rapper Flo Rida’s 6-year-old son, Zohar Dillard, fell from an apartment window onto a concrete pavement on March 4. He was rushed to the ICU where it was discovered he suffered multiple injuries, including fractures to his pelvis and feet, a lacerated liver, and collapsed lungs.

According to Steven P. Haddad, the family’s lawyer, Zohar remains in ICU as of Wednesday (March 29). Flo Rida has yet to publicly address the incident.

The child’s mother, Alexis Adams, has filed a lawsuit against the building’s owners and managers. A construction company and a window installer are also listed as defendants. She claims that the New Jersey building’s windows “posed a hazardous condition,” which she states aided in her son’s accidental fall.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

