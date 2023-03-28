Megan Thee Stallion & Mariah Carey Named Pride In The Park Headliners

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The long-running Pride festival in Los Angeles, California will have two superstar headliners this year – Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey.

The organizers of Pride In The Park announced on Tuesday (March 28th) that the R&B legend and the Hip-Hop star will be the featured headliners for the flagship event for Southern California’s LGBTQ+ community.

Carey shared the flyer for the festival on her Twitter account with fans, writing: “I’m thrilled and honored to be a part of LA Pride 2023! I am happy to be back in person celebrating with the LGBTQIA+ community here in Southern California and throughout all of the lands!!! Let’s come together to celebrate love, inclusion, and Pride.”

“I can’t wait to headline LA Pride in the Park and celebrate the phenomenal LGBTQIA+ community,” Megan Thee Stallion said when contacted by the press. “This incredible event advocates for diversity, inclusivity, and equality, so I’m honored to perform and have a blast with all of the Hotties in attendance.”

“Having two women of color headline the event was very intentional,” said Gerald Garth, the board president of L.A. Pride. “Both have been groundbreaking in their own rights by centering women’s empowerment. Mariah’s been a fan favorite among the LGBT community for decades, and she’s been a great friend and supporter, and Megan is the same.” Other performers at the festival have yet to be announced.

The festival will take place in Los Angeles State Historic Park in the Chinatown neighborhood from June 9th to June 11th with Megan Thee Stallion as the headliner for the 9th, and Carey as the headliner on the 10th. The festival precedes the annual Los Angeles Pride Parade that will take place in Hollywood on the 11th, which is a Sunday.

It returns after a bit of turbulence, with the 50th-anniversary edition of the festival having to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Questions about the commitment to racial and gender inclusiveness by the Christopher Street West Association, L.A. Pride’s parent group, also led to two separate festivals being held last year – one in West Hollywood and the other in Chinatown.

