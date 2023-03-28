GoFundMe For Irvo Otieno Slow To Gain Traction As Family Prepares For Funeral

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The GoFundMe for Irvo Otieno, the Black man who died after being pinned down by several officers and healthcare staff at a mental health hospital, has been slow to gain traction.

The account was created by Otieno’s brother, Leon Ochieng on behalf of their mother Caroline Ouko.

Although Otieno’s death has hit the mainstream media, donations for his GoFundMe have been slow to roll in.

As of March 28, the page has managed to raise over $16,000 with 317 total donations and a top donation of $1,000. But the page has a donation goal of $100,000, which Ochieng says will help the family navigate and survive the duration of the fight for Justice for Irvo Otieno.

“There is no logical explanation nor justification for the actions of the involved officers and medical personnel. They should all be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Ochieng wrote on the GoFundMe page. “We have seen this nightmare happen too often before with individuals dealing with a mental health crisis and it is time we as a nation put an end to it. We wouldn’t want any family to go through the kind of pain they’ve put my family through. My brother is not coming back and being mentally ill shouldn’t be a death sentence. Justice For Irvo Otieno!”

Ochieng also shared links to his brother’s music, writing, “During his free time, he wrote music and expressed himself through his songs.”

On March 6, 28-year-old Irvo Otieno died after he was pinned down by several officers and healthcare staff at a mental health hospital.

During the March 6 incident, Otieno was being transferred from a Henrico County jail to Central State Hospital, a Dinwiddie official said. According to family members, Otieo had a long-running history of mental health struggles.

Initially, he was taken to a Richmond area hospital for psychiatric treatment March 3, but allegedly, he became violent and combative at the facility.

Otieno was criminally charged and transferred to jail where he was denied access to crucial medication for his condition, family members said.

In the newly released video, several officers can be seen forcing Otieno to lie face down flat on the floor. At times, his body can barely be seen in the video due to the number of officers pinning him down to the ground with their weight.

Seven deputies and three hospital employees were indicted by a grand jury on second-degree murder charges.

The life of Irvo Otieno will be celebrated and mourned on Wednesday at a church in Chesterfield, which is near the hospital where the 28-year-old was allegedly killed. National Action Network (NAN) Founder and President Rev. Al Sharpton is slated to deliver Otieno’s eulogy.

Click here to donate to Irvo Otieno’s GoFundMe.

