Actor TJ Atoms, most famous for his role as ODB in ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ stops by the studio to talk to Mina SayWhat about growing up in Philadelphia and what life was like leading up to that role, what were some of the hardest parts about playing ODB, and what musical icon he wants to portray next!

He starts off talking about his coming up as a kid in Philadelphia, and how one of favorite hobbies, skateboarding, which was not really popular amongst city kids, but that did not deter Atoms from expressing his individuality. “I had to be myself to the fullest extent. So when I started skateboarding it was definitely different, it was before Wayne started rapping about it. It was weird to be a skateboarder in the hood” Atoms said. “But I feel like people accepted me and mad people definitely seen me in North Philly skateboarding and they probably remember me like ‘that was that kid!’” Atoms said.

Atoms also recalls being a huge fan of the Wu-Tang before the opportunity to play Ol’ Dirty Bastard in the TV series even came about. His childhood friend group coined the group name The Bakery Boys and felt the were a direct extension of the iconic hip-hop group. “When we came together we thought we was Wu-Tang, so it’s kinda crazy that I’m on Wu-tang now.” Atoms said. “We actually made this shirt that had our logo double B’s, but it resembled the Wu-Tang logo –we was rappin’ over Wu-Tang’s Ain’t nothing to f with” all that so it’s crazy how that manifested for me.”

As an emerging actor without much formal training, Atoms said that playing ODB was not a walk in the park. Atoms goes on to reveal some of the struggles he faced while recording ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’, some of the crazy stories he’d hear about ODB while filming, and who he would like to portray in a biopic.

‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Actor TJ Atoms Reveals What Role He Wants to Play Next was originally published on rnbphilly.com