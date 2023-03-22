Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized After Brutal Attack in South Florida Gym

TMZ is reporting that controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is currently hospitalized after being severely beaten at a South Florida gym.
His attorney, Lance Lazzaro, tells the media site that the “Gummo” rapper was using the sauna inside an LA Fitness Tuesday (Mar. 21) when he was approached by a group of men, who began to jump him without warning.
Footage of the attack has allegedly surfaced. You can view the alleged footage here.
Lazzaro says that 6ix9ine tried to fight them off, but there were simply too many of them. The rapper did not have security with him at the time.
Gym staff heard the altercation and notified the manager. Police and EMS were called and 6ix9ine was rushed to the emergency room. According to TMZ, he suffered injuries to his jaw, ribs, and back, along with several gashes and facial swelling.
Lazzaro says that he will be contacting the feds to make sure that his client gets proper protection. As you know, security has been a major issue since 6ix9ine was granted early release from prison, cooperating with the feds against several of his fellow Nine Trey Bloods gang members.
As of now, it is unclear if 6ix9ine’s cooperation was a direct motive for the attack. The investigation is ongoing.
RELATED POSTS:
- Tekashi 6ix9ine Prosecutors Ask For Reduced Sentence Thanks to His “Extraordinary” Snitching
- Tekashi 6ix9ine Offered $10M Record Deal, Spanish Album Part Of The Jig
- After Tekashi 69’s Revealing Testimony, He May Disappear Into Witness Protection
- Meek Mill Uses Tekashi 69 Snitching As A Cautionary Tale
- Prosecutors Plan To Use Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Music Videos As Evidence Against His Kidnappers
- The Shooter: 8th Defendant In Tekashi 6ix9ine Case Pleads Guilty
- Palabra: Fat Joe Says He’d Rather Die Than Be Seen With Tekashi69 [VIDEO]
- What Do You Need To Know?: Tekashi69 Plea Deal Revealed, He’s Telling On Everybody
- Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty To Nine Counts In RICO Case
- Tekashi 6ix9ine Dropped Dime In Chief Keef Shooting Case, Allegedly
Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized After Brutal Attack in South Florida Gym was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
Da Brat Cradles Her Adorable Baby Bump On Instagram
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
‘The Wire’ Actor Lance Reddick Has Died, Age 60
-
Congrats! Tamar Braxton Is Engaged!
-
Reign Man: Shawn Kemp Arrested For Alleged Drive-By Shooting Incident
-
Tyler Perry And Byron Allen Are Reportedly Interested In Buying BET, Twitter Reacts
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM
-
Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Give Angela Bassett A Shoutout At The Oscars