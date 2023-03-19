Yung Miami Was Outside In A Mini Casablanca Dress, And We Love That For Her

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami was spotted on Instagram over the weekend absolutely serving in a Casablanca mini, knit dress.

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her killer style and banging body in the fashionable ensemble. The multi-colored designer look from Casablanca featured cut outs at the waist and neckline. The dress currently retails for $875.

The colorful mini dress fit the Caresha Please host like a glove showing off her curvy frame. She wore yellow strappy heels to compliment the dress serving face and body while modeling the for the ‘gram.

She paired the trendy look with a super cute matching green mini handbag. Yung Miami’s red hair was pulled into a low, sleek ponytail with a deep side part that showed off her stunning face. She adorned a light beat to enhance her natural beauty.

The BMF actress shared the effortless look on her Instagram page in a photo dump as she posed for a few shots during her night out on the town. One of the photos shows a screenshot of a tweet that read, “Caresha outside having a time as she should.”

Yung Miami recently confirmed that she was single after dating rap mogul Diddy. Earlier this month, the Miami native also tweeted that she wasn’t sharing her next man, according to MADAMENOIRE.

Miami captioned the post with a few emojis letting the photos speak for themselves. Check it out below.

Yung Miami has once again given us style goals and is definitely one of our favorite fashion girlies with this ‘fit!

What do you think about the Resha Roulette creator’s latest look? Did she nail it?

