Naomi Campbell, Law Roach, And DJ Khaled Storm Down The Catwalk At Hugo Boss’ Miami Fashion Show

The “image architect,” who is switching gears in the fashion industry, showed off his mean walk as he blazed a smoldering trail down the runway.

Super producer DJ Khaled made his modeling debut at the exciting fashion extravaganza Wednesday. Donning a black tailored suit, Khaled stunned the crowd with his impressive strut.

On Instagram, the father of two revealed that the runway “was slippery, but nothing could stop” him from making an effortless runway debut.

“GOD DID!” the rapper added. “@wethebest ALL CATEGORIES!!!!! I had so much fun!”

In the comment section, a few social media users applauded the hip-hop star for the swagger and confidence exhibited in his catwalk.

“Let’s go modeling!!!!” commented one fan.

“YOU DID IT !! @djkhaled PROUD OF YOU FAM!!!” wrote supermodel Naomi Campbell, who also walked alongside the producer later on in the evening.

Khaled managed to keep his modeling game intact as he walked the GOAT Campbell down the wet and slippery runway.