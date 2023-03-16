Hurricane Chris is free to continue with his life after a jury found him not guilty of second-degree murder charges.
His legal team used a “Friday” character to make the case for the 34-year-old. The “A Bay Bay” rapper whose real name is Christopher Dooley shared with The Shade Room, “I wanna thank God, my attorneys at the Washington & Wells law firm, and my family for standing with me as my life was on the line.”
The Louisiana rapper was accused of fatally shooting Danzeria Ferris Jr. in 2020 at a Texaco station in Shreveport.
However, the rapper’s attorneys claimed he acted in self-defense, likening the deceased man to “Deebo” from Ice Cube’s 1995 classic “Friday” film.
Following the trial, his team applauded the jury and now that the trial is behind him, we should be gearing up for new music from Hurricane Chris!
The post Hurricane Chris Uses “Deebo Defense,” Acquitted On Murder Charges appeared first on 92 Q.
