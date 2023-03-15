Celebrate National Espresso Martini Day With These Cocktail Ideas

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The espresso martini is a modern cocktail classic that has our focus as today (March 15) is National Espresso Martini Day. This innovative sip has its fair share of fans around the world and we’re featuring a handful of interpretations of this well-rounded cocktail to help celebrate the occasion.

As is the case with most modern classics, the story behind how they came to be is just as fanciful as the drinks themselves. The late Dick Bradsell is credited with creating the espresso martini and is one of the leaders in reviving the British cocktail industry. An oral history of the cocktail was put together by British GQ in 2020 and is a fascinating read for all you cocktail enthusiasts out there.

The build of the espresso martini is rather simple. It is typically made with vodka, a coffee liqueur, a bit of espresso, simple syrup, and the clever garnish of whole coffee beans. It is a handsome cocktail ready for your social media snaps or just to feel elegant while getting caffeinated.

For National Espresso Martini Day, read up below on some variations of the drink featuring notable brands and ones on the rise. Enjoy!

Kahlúa Espresso Martini w/ Tequila

Ingredients:

1 Part Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur

½ Part Olmeca Altos Tequila

1 Part espresso

Whole coffee beans for garnish

How to mix:

Add all ingredients and ice into a cocktail shaker. Shake for 15 to 20 seconds for that velvety foam

Spicy Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

2 parts SKYY Vodka

½ part Simple syrup

½ part Coffee Liqueur

1 part Freshly brewed espresso

a splash of Anchos Reyes Original liqueur

Garnish: 3 Coffee beans

Recipe:

Method: Combine ingredients in a shaker tin. Add ice and shake. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with coffee beans.

Red Head Roast (featuring Sammy’s Beach Bar Red Head Rum) – From the Splash of Aloha chapter, page 66

1 1/2 ounces of Sammy’s Beach Bar Red Head Rum

1/2 ounce of Kahlúa Coffee Liquor

2 1/2 ounces of iced coffee

1/2 ounce of simple syrup (recipe on page 233)

3/4 ounce of cream

Garnish: Nutmeg and cinnamon

Preparation: In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add the Sammy’s Beach Bar Red Head Rum, coffee liquor, iced coffee, simple syrup and cream. Shake well and strain into a chilled rocks or martini glass. Garnish with freshly grated nutmeg and cinnamon.

Lucky Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

1 Part Kahlúa

1 Part Absolut Vodka

1 Part Espresso

How to mix:

Add all ingredients and ice into a shaker. Shake for 15 – 20 seconds for that velvety foam. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with 3 coffee beans for good luck!

EspresSOL Martini

2 oz Casa Del Sol Reposado

1 oz Premium Espresso

1 oz Coffee Liquor

1/4 oz Agave Nectar

Option to add a splash of coconut cream

Build in shaker over ice and shake well for 10 seconds. Strain into martini or coupe glass. Garnish with a float of espresso beans.

Midnight Breakfast (featured drink at Silver Lining at The Moxy in NYC)

.5oz Belvedere

.5oz Cocoa Puff Uncle Nearest

.25oz Svol

.75oz Borghetti

.75oz Cold Brew

Garnish: Cocoa Puffs

Kahlúa Irish Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

1 Part Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur

1 Part Jameson Irish Whiskey

1 Part espresso coffee (cold)

Whole coffee beans for garnish

How to mix:

Add all ingredients and ice into a cocktail shaker. Shake together for 15 to 20 seconds, until it’s nice and foamy. Double strain into a cocktail glass (to get rid of the ice chips), not forgetting the velvety foam. Add 3 coffee beans on top, for good luck!

Now, we know that Irish coffee isn’t a traditional martini drink but we figure it’s close enough of a cousin to feature here.

TULLAMORE D.E.W. IRISH COFFEE (HOT)

Created by Kevin Pigott, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey Global Brand Ambassador

INGREDIENTS:

1 part Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey

3 parts hot espresso coffee

1/2 part sugar

Heavy cream

METHOD:

Preheat a clear-stemmed glass with very hot water. Add the sugar and brewed coffee and stir well.

Once sugar has melted, stir in the Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey.

Gently whip the heavy cream by shaking it in a protein shaker with a blender ball – you want a still somewhat loose, not stiff consistency.

Pour the cream over the back of a hot teaspoon to top the drink (and prevent cream from penetrating the top of the drink).

As always, sip safely and surely!

—

Photo: Getty

Celebrate National Espresso Martini Day With These Cocktail Ideas was originally published on cassiuslife.com