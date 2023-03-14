According to NBC4i, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has announced a civil lawsuit against railroad company Norfolk Southern. In the announcement, Yost called the incident at a press conference “entirely avoidable.”
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
When commenting on Norfolk Southern Yost stated “This derailment was completely avoidable, The fallout from this highly preventable accident is going to reverberate through Ohio and Ohioans for many years to come.” Yost also claimed that Norfolk Southern put profits over the people’s safety.
The lawsuit also states that Ohio is seeking Norfolk Southern to cover damages, including environmental impacts and the impacts on Ohioans.
Watch the press conference below:
- Why Are There So Few Black Veterinarians?
- 50 Cent Issues Warning To Former Employee Who Stole $2 Million
- Russell Wilson & Ciara Visit Maximum Security Prison To Perform In Church
- Ohio Pursues Lawsuit Against Norfolk Southern
- “Naatu Naatu” Google Search Skyrockets After Historic Oscars Win But Fans Were Not Pleased With The “Brown Passing” Performance
- Karrueche Tran’s Pixie Cut Oozes 90s Flavor
- Chloe Bailey: You Can Dress How You Want And Still Praise God
- [VIDEO] Jussie Smollett’s ‘Attackers’ Re-Enact Staged Brawl
- EXCLUSIVE: ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Star Hiroyuki Sanada Reflects On His Acting Career: “Younger Me Cannot Believe I’m Here Now”
- Black People Are Six Times More Likely To Be incarcerated For Violent Offenses, Study Suggests
Ohio Pursues Lawsuit Against Norfolk Southern was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Da Brat Cradles Her Adorable Baby Bump On Instagram
-
Michael B. Jordan Apologizes To Mom For Steamy Calvin Klein Campaign, Twitter Still Unbelievably Thirsty
-
Rickey Smiley Gives 'The Today Show' His First Interview Since Losing Son Brandon
-
Reign Man: Shawn Kemp Arrested For Alleged Drive-By Shooting Incident
-
Tyler Perry And Byron Allen Are Reportedly Interested In Buying BET, Twitter Reacts
-
Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Give Angela Bassett A Shoutout At The Oscars
-
Chris Rock Roasts Jada Pinkett’s “Entanglement,” Says He Doesn’t Fight In Front Of White People, Twitter Reacts
-
Skip Bayless Says Ja Morant May Be a Crip Gang Member