Justice for Najee Seabrooks: NJ Activists Demand Federal Intervention After Police Kill Black Man In Mental Crisis

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Paterson, New Jersey activists are calling for the suspension of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Najee Seabrooks.

On March 3, in Paterson, New Jersey Police shot and killed Najee Seabrooks, a Black man who was suffering from a mental health crisis. Now Seabrooks’ family is demanding that the officers involved be held accountable for his death.

Over the past week, protests in the Garden State have amplified as activists and community members called for full transparency, including the release of bodycam footage from the time of the incident.

According to North Jersey, the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice sent a letter to the U.S. Attorney General’s Office on Monday, asking the FBI for a federal investigation into the death of Najee Seabrooks.

“Mr. Seabrooks desperately needed and deserved treatment, which was available to him, not a death sentence imposed upon him by PPD,” the letter said.

The letter also listed multiple examples of misconduct within the Paterson Police department, urging federal officials to take action.

“Residents of Paterson have lived for years under a police department with a history of excessive force and other abuse, all felt disproportionately by Black and Brown residents in one of the most diverse cities in the country,” said the group’s letter.

The People’s Organization for Progress has also demanded that the federal government get involved in Seabrooks’ case.

“We are calling for a Department of Justice investigation. We think there is a pattern and practice in Paterson that warrants such an investigation, and we think the Paterson Police Department should be put under federal authority. A consent decree should be put into place and an independent federal monitor should be put over the Paterson Police,” Lawrence Hamm, with People’s Organization for Progress, told CBS.

Najee Seabrooks was killed by Paterson Police on March 3 after a four-hour altercation at a residence on Mill Street. According to reports, police were responding to calls of a mentally distressed person in Seabrooks’ home. When authorities arrived on the scene they allegedly found Seabrooks barricaded inside the apartment. Police were eventually let into his house and after lengthy negotiations, Seabrooks allegedly charged officers with a knife and was shot by two officers.

Officers involved in the shooting have been identified by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office. According to authorities, Anzore Tsay and Jose Hernandez were the officers who shot Seabrooks.

He was later pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.

Najee Seabrooks was a father and an anti-violence advocate who regularly mentored youth.

“Najee was out just to help his community. He was a good kid. He was well-known in the community. All he wanted to do was help the community,” his mother told CBS News.

SEE ALSO:

Video Shows Memphis Cops Beating Black Inmate To Death, Family Demands Justice

Louisiana Cop Charged With Homicide After Neighbor’s Complaint About Loud Music

The post Justice for Najee Seabrooks: NJ Activists Demand Federal Intervention After Police Kill Black Man In Mental Crisis appeared first on NewsOne.

Justice for Najee Seabrooks: NJ Activists Demand Federal Intervention After Police Kill Black Man In Mental Crisis was originally published on newsone.com