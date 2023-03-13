Megan Thee Stallion Admits She Called ‘Auntie’ Beyoncé For ‘Renaissance World Tour’ Tickets

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Megan Thee Stallion is reminding us that she has friends in high places!

During Sunday’s Vanity Fair party, the Traumazine rapper told ET that she had no shame in pinging her “auntie” Beyoncé for the biggest favor of all time: tickets to the highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour. While other fans have been scrambling to get seats for what could be the best show of the year, Meg gushed that she actually has a direct line to Queen Bey and was able to secure tickets simply by calling her up.

“They gon be hating on me, but I got ’em,” the starlet gushed when asked if she secured her concert tickets.

“Oh baby, you know I called them directly like, Beyoncé. Let me get a ticket!” she continued before jokingly adding, “You know Beyoncé is my auntie!”

All smiles, the rapper concluded her bubbly interview with, “It’s my first night out, and I’m here. I’m ready” before heading into the party.

Check out the video below.

As you know, Meg and Bey’s friendship is beyond solid. Not only do they both share a love for their hometown of Houston, Texas, but the two stars won a Grammy together for their 2020 “Savage (Remix)” collab. And not to mention, Meg is part of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation music group – so you could say that their love for each other runs deep.

What do you think about Megan Thee Stallion’s fashionable return to the spotlight?

