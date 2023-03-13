Megan Thee Stallion is reminding us that she has friends in high places!
During Sunday’s Vanity Fair party, the Traumazine rapper told ET that she had no shame in pinging her “auntie” Beyoncé for the biggest favor of all time: tickets to the highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour. While other fans have been scrambling to get seats for what could be the best show of the year, Meg gushed that she actually has a direct line to Queen Bey and was able to secure tickets simply by calling her up.
“They gon be hating on me, but I got ’em,” the starlet gushed when asked if she secured her concert tickets.
“Oh baby, you know I called them directly like, Beyoncé. Let me get a ticket!” she continued before jokingly adding, “You know Beyoncé is my auntie!”
All smiles, the rapper concluded her bubbly interview with, “It’s my first night out, and I’m here. I’m ready” before heading into the party.
Check out the video below.
As you know, Meg and Bey’s friendship is beyond solid. Not only do they both share a love for their hometown of Houston, Texas, but the two stars won a Grammy together for their 2020 “Savage (Remix)” collab. And not to mention, Meg is part of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation music group – so you could say that their love for each other runs deep.
What do you think about Megan Thee Stallion’s fashionable return to the spotlight?
Megan Thee Stallion Admits She Called ‘Auntie’ Beyoncé For ‘Renaissance World Tour’ Tickets was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
