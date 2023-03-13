Tucker Carlson’s Ex-Producer Calls Fox News Viewers “Terrorists” and “Cousin F*ckers”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

A former producer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson disparaged the network’s viewers as “dumb ones” and “cousin f—–s” in a new revelation from an ongoing lawsuit.

According to reports, more disclosures from the lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News for libel have further exposed how those at the network truly felt about the 2020 presidential election, their own news division’s handling of it and their viewers.

One such opinion came from Alex Pfeiffer, a producer for Tucker Carlson’s show during an exchange with Raj Shah, a former White House aide to former president Donald Trump before joining the network. The two were discussing false claims by lawyer and conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell alleging that Dominion rigged the votes with the help of Venezuela.

“Might wanna address this, but this stuff is so f—— insane. Vote rigging to the tune of millions? C’mon,” Shah wrote. Pfeiffer wrote back, “It is so insane but our viewers believe it, so addressing against how her stupid Venezuela affidavit isn’t proof might insult them.”

Pfieffer would go on to call the situation “surreal,” writing: “Like negotiating with terrorists, but especially dumb ones. Cousin f*cker types not Saudi royalty.” The producer has since left Fox News, but this adds to further revelations found in the lawsuit about how he and Carlson considered their viewers and Trump.

The current lawsuit continues to portray Fox News in a damning light, as Dominion seeks $1.6 billion in damages. There are also rumblings by those staffers at the network who are wondering how they will be treated in the wake of the litigation, as reports have shown that no one in the network’s management is talking to journalists about the ongoing case.

This also comes after reports from the revealed court filings show Fox News CEO Rupert Murdoch admitting under oath that the network knew that claims about the 2020 presidential election by Trump and other allies such as Rudy Giuliani were false, but they were afraid of losing viewers by challenging them.

The post Tucker Carlson’s Ex-Producer Calls Fox News Viewers “Terrorists” and “Cousin F*ckers” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

