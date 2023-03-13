Get The Look: Qunita Brunson’s Flirty Half Up Half Down Hairdo For The Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Quinta Brunson’s hair looked gorgeous at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Her half up, half down ‘do flowed perfectly with her embellished floral look, and we’ve got the scoop on achieving her sassy hairstyle.

Quinta Brunson is a style maven, and there’s no doubt that she’s been slaying this award season. We love how versatile her hairdos have been, and we are ecstatic to learn that her hairstylist, Alexander Armand, created her Vanity Fair Oscar Party look using Mielle products!

Brunson’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party hair featured a slick back half up, half down look. Although the weather has been a little unpredictable on West Coast, Armand combated the elements using reliable products to ensure every strand stayed in place. “I achieved Quinta’s flirty half up half down look for the Vanity Fair Oscar party by using Mielle’s new Avocado & Tamanu Anti-Frizz System,” said Armand.

Get the rest of the breakdown below!

Armand washed and conditioned Brunson’s hair with Mielle’s Avocado & Tamanu Anti-Frizz shampoo and conditioner, which helped to achieve softer, shinier hair. It also helps prep the hair for frizz-free styling.

After towel drying Brunson’s hair, he used the Avocado & Tamanu Anti Frizz Slip & Seal Leave-In Conditioner and blow-dried the product into her hair to help close the cuticles in place and help reduce frizz. Armand then used his refrigerated Avocado & Tamanu Anti-Frizz Stay Straight Serum to activate the Cold Application Technology and to add a second layer of protection against frizz. Once the Stay Straight Serum was evenly distributed into the Abbott Elementary actress’ hair, he began flat ironing to achieve a sleek, pulled-up look in the front of her hair. According to Armand, both the Avocado & Tamanu Leave-In and Stay Straight Serum harness the power of cool in unique and innovative formulas that you refrigerate to activate.

Armand then added loose curls into Brunson’s hair for a flirty look. He topped the hairstyle off with a pea size amount of the Avocado & Tamanu Anti-Frizz Stay Straight Serum after styling.

Brunson’s hairstyle was pure perfection, and it offset her custom, fun gown perfectly. We can’t wait to see what hairstyle the beauty rocks next!

