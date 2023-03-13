Rihanna Stuns In Backstage At The Oscars In Bottega Veneta

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rihanna is living her best life, and she’s doing it in designer threads. The singer, actress, and beauty empire owner gave us three amazing looks during the 95th annual Academy Awards.

The Bajan Billionaire posed backstage with her boyfriend, ASAP ROCKY, clad in a mint green custom Bottega Veneta ensemble and completed the look with Briony Raymond jewelry.

Prior to this wardrobe change, Rihanna hit the stage of the Academy Awards show to perform her hit ballad, Life Me Up. The singer wore a Maison Margiela ensemble that featured diamonds cascading from the bottom. She partnered the look with DeBeers jewelry.

And for her red carpet look, the style icon opted for an all-black custom Alaïa look.

Rihanna is clearly a force to be reckoned with, as she continues to hold the reigns for the best maternity style. Not only does she have unlimited range within her career, she’s proven to be limitless on the red carpet. We loved this look! What did you think?

Rihanna Stuns In Backstage At The Oscars In Bottega Veneta was originally published on hellobeautiful.com