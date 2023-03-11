Yung Miami Steps Out In A Mesh Jumpsuit That We Love

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami was spotted on Instagram this week absolutely serving in a mesh catsuit that was everything!

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her killer style and banging body in the fashionable mesh ensemble. The all black look was from the designer Alaia and currently retails for $3,180.

The mesh jumpsuit fit the beauty like a glove and was sure to show off her curvy frame in the process. She wore black briefs underneath the fashionable look and served face and body while modeling the look for the ‘Gram.

She paired the trendy look with black pumps and carried a super cute matching black mini handbag to add to the monochromatic look. As for her hair, she wore her jet black locs in a sleek and straight style with a middle part that showed off her stunning face which adorned a light beat to enhance her natural beauty.

The BMF actress shared the effortless look on her Instagram page in a photo dump as she posed for a few shots during her night out on the town.

“Acting Bad ” she captioned the look.

Check out the stylish ensemble below.

It’s official, Yung Miami has once again given us style goals and is definitely one of our favorite fashion girlies!

What do you think about the Caresha Please host’s latest look? Did she nail it?

DON’T MISS…

Courtside Cuties: These 6 Celebrities Show Us How To Slay Courtside Fashion

Yung Miami Serves ‘Top Notch’ Style In An $11,000 Chanel Jacket

Yung Miami Serves A Lewk In Hot Pink Mini Shorts On Instagram

Yung Miami Steps Out In A Mesh Jumpsuit That We Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com